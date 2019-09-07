Police investigating MVA involving shooting victim in Riverhead

Riverhead police are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a gunshot wound victim at the intersection of Northville Turnpike and Route 58 Friday night.

Police said they received numerous phone calls shortly after 10 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident involving a “person possibly suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Responding officers found a black 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup off the roadway and a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a press release issued Saturday morning.

The victim, who police did not identify, was treated at the scene by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance before being airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.

