Riverhead Blotter: DWI arrest, petit larceny and stolen vehicle

Bridget Riley-Marine, 50, of Cutchogue was arrested on Old Country Road in Riverhead early Friday morning for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Ms. Riley-Marine was operating a 2016 Chrysler 300 when she was stopped around 2:50 a.m. and found driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also charged with three additional traffic violations for not wearing a seat belt, stopping or standing in a prohibited space, and violating breathalyzer test standards.

She was transported to Riverhead police headquarters, where she was processed and held for arraignment.

• Jessica Marie Borden, 28, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday for petit larceny at the Riverhead Target, police reports said.

Police responded to a call of larceny at the store on Old Country Road around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the caller said Ms. Borden attempted to remove assorted merchandise valued at $139.98 without paying. The incident was caught on video surveillance and was placed into police property. The caller then signed a civilian arrest form against Ms. Borden. She was arrested and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and later processed and released on a desk appearance ticket.

• Police are investigating a report of a stolen vehicle that occurred on Middle Road earlier this month, reports said. The vehicle operator, who lives on Middle Road, stated an unregistered 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was removed from his property between Sept. 9 and 11. Reports described the vehicle, valued at $5,000, as a navy single-cab model with a bed and bedcover. The operator was paying off the vehicle to its owner, police reports said.

A suspect has not been found but would be charged with grand larceny, a felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

