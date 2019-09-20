Riverside man facing drug, weapons charges following raid

A Riverside man was arrested on several drug and weapons charges following a raid on his home Friday morning, according to Southampton police.

Officers and detectives from Southampton Town Police Department, along with a New York State Police K-9 unit executed a search warrant at the Vail Avenue residence early Friday and arrested Moses Bullock, 46.

Police noted that an “extensive investigation” revealed Mr. Bullock was selling crack cocaine from his residence.

Authorities recovered unspecified quantities of crack cocaine and marijuana as well as a drug scale, brass knuckles and over $6,700 in cash, according to a press release.

Mr. Bullock was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court Friday afternoon and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, according to police.

Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Southampton police detectives at 631-702-2230 or the crime hotline at 631-728-3454.

