Police respond to call of disturbed man with gun in Riverhead

A man was taken to the hospital for evaluation Wednesday evening following a call of an emotionally disturbed person with a rifle inside a gated community in Riverhead, town police said.

More than a half-dozen officers and two ambulances responded to the scene at Sunken Pond Estates shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The man, who has not been charged with a crime at this time, was transported from the Middle Road complex to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Police did not identify the individual involved and no other details were immediately available.

New York State Police joined town officers at the scene.

Photo Caption: Police leave the scene of Wednesday’s incident. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

