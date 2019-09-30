Michael Anthony Annibell of Riverhead, former longtime resident of Cutchogue, died Sept. 26. He was 70 .

He was born Oct. 12, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Tessie (Paladino) and Michael Annibell Sr.

Michael graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in 1966 and attended Kingsborough Community College.

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970 with the 528th Quartermaster Corps and was stationed at Hue Phu Bai, Vietnam. He went on to work for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in Brooklyn and later in Riverhead for a total of 40 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Tessie Annibell of Laurel; a brother, John Annibell; and a sister, Carmella D’Onofrio.

Visitors were received Sept. 30 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Interment with U.S. Army honors followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

