Theodore ‘Teddy’ Daniel Smothers

Theodore Daniel Smothers departed this world Sept. 4, 2019.

He was the second child of Alice Smothers and Theodore Green.

“Teddy,” as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was born July 16, 1964, in Riverhead, N.Y.

Teddy later moved to South Carolina and then later to Jacksonville, Fla., where he made it his home and met his wife, Althea Smothers, who predeceased him in February 2019.

Teddy worked various jobs until he found his job home at Methodist Church of Orange Park, Fla., where he worked for over 10 years.

Teddy also had a love for family and friends as D.J. Ted. He loved spinning those turntables and was part of a group called “Phase II” and later on to “The Deva Crew.”

Mr. Smothers was predeceased by his father, Theodore Green of Charleston, S.C., and sister, Christina Smith of Jacksonville, Fla.

Theodore Daniel Smothers is survived by his four children, Latosha Smothers, Alisha Smothers, Theodore Lamont Smothers and Tedvin Deshaun Smothers; his stepchildren, Amanda Matthews and Lakiesha Williams; his mother, Alice Smothers; his sisters Valerie Smothers of Jacksonville, Kimberly Gilbert (Walter) of Riverhead, N.Y., and Sherri Seymore of Shirley, N.Y.; his brothers, Robert Smothers (Lisa) of Auburn, Va., Christopher Smothers of Riverhead; 15 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

