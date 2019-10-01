Richard “Rick” Morgan Peters of St. Petersburg, Fla., and previously Camarillo, Calif., passed away while asleep at home Sept. 13, 2019.

Rick fought a tough battle with heart failure after suffering sudden cardiac arrest in January 2016. While he initially recovered well and returned to work and advocated for CPR training through the American Heart Association, the disease ultimately overtook his body.

Rick was born in Riverhead, N.Y., to Jean Frances Edwards and Richard Irving Peters.

He was very active in school, sports and the community in Riverhead and went on to study at SUNY/Cortland. While at Cortland, he met and married Sharon Riley.

During his early college years, he volunteered for officer training in the U.S. Army where he served with the Army Corps of Engineers in the Vietnam War. His Army career brought his family to Germany and Washington where Heather and Justin were born. After Rick was honorably discharged, he finished his degree in construction management at Arizona State University close to his mother, Jean, and step-father, Kenneth DeMaina.

His electrical construction career led him to several states including Idaho, California, Washington, Colorado and back to California where he met his wife, Lisa McGregor, in 1993.

Rick was active in his church where he and Lisa served Angel Tree Ministries by delivering gifts and the message of forgiveness and salvation to children of the incarcerated. Rick ended his long career at Power Design, Inc. in St. Petersburg. Shortly after retirement earlier this year, his heart failure symptoms returned and his health declined quickly. He never complained, always stayed positive, and did all he could to “be there” for his family and friends. He fought a good battle to the end.

Rick is survived by his devoted wife, Lisa, of 23 years; brother, Philip I. Peters (Dusty) of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Heather (Aaron) Lambert and son Justin (Stacey) Peters of California; and step-daughters Kari (Aaron Gellman) Hourany and Spencer-Rose (Eyobel) Yacob of St. Petersburg. He was a beloved “Popsey” to his eight grandchildren, Kathryn “Kate” and Julia (Heather), Charlotte and Carolynn (Justin), Taylor and Chase (Kari) and Alaia and Eli (Spencer-Rose).

He is with our Lord now and here on Earth he will be missed, but always loved and remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donation in Rick’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Heart Association.

