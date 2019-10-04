Riverhead FD extinguishes mobile home fire in Riverside

Riverhead volunteer firefighters knocked down a house fire in a mobile home park on Pond Drive in Riverside after a possible propane tank explosion Friday afternoon.

Riverhead Fire Department 1st Asst. Chief Bill Kelly Jr. said when firefighters arrived the home was already engulfed. He said there was fire through the windows and roof.

He said three people were home at the time of incident and everyone was outside when first responders arrived. One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, the chief said.

He said the cause of fire is under investigation by the Southampton Town Fire Marshal.

Joseph Hoffman was watching television inside his home on an adjacent street when he heard an explosion. When he made his way outside to see what had happened he saw the fire.

“It was a big boom,” he said. “It was loud.”

He said a woman who lives next door to the fire was safely evacuated along with her dog. The side of her home facing the fire sustained some minor damage.

A man who lives at the house that was destroyed watched from across the street with no shoes on as firefighters knocked down the fire. He said he was asleep when the fire started.

About 50 firefighters responded to the scene at the Riverwoods Mobile Home Community.

Chief Kelly said the close proximity of the homes was a concern for firefighters to make sure the fire did not spread.

“You don’t want that to catch, then you got another problem on your hand,” he said.

Members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Flanders-Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps both responded to the scene and the Flanders Fire Department assisted on standby at Riverhead headquarters.

