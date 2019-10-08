Michelle Podlas Tenhet

Michelle “Shelly” Podlas Tenhet, 56, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at her home in Holly Ridge, N.C.

Shelly was born on Aug. 14, 1963, in Riverhead, N.Y., to Thomas and Barbara (Doroski) Podlas Sr.

She was a graduate of Riverhead High School and lived in the Sneads Ferry, N.C., area for the past 24 years. Most recently, she worked for Dixon Schools of Onslow County.

Shelly was a loving mother and grandmother, beloved daughter, sister and aunt, and special friend to many.

She is survived by her three children, Melanie Schneider of Hampstead, N.C.; Richard Schneider III of Sneads Ferry; and Dakota Tenhet of Holly Ridge.

Shelly is also survived by her parents, Thomas and Barbara Podlas Sr. of Riverhead; two brothers, Thomas (Kelly) Podlas Jr. of Little Falls, N.Y., and Kevin (Joyce) Podlas of Riverhead; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service in her honor was held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church in Sneads Ferry.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments