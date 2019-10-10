Charles Robinson Sr. of Riverhead died Oct. 1 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 64.

He was born Oct. 14, 1954, to Inez (McKenzie) and James Robinson Sr.

Mr. Robinson made a career as a laborer with Suffolk Cement Products. His family said he enjoyed fishing and watching western movies.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother James Robinson Jr. He is survived by his children Tisa of Riverhead, Charles Jr. of Riverhead, Maurice of Mastic; stepdaughter Erica Robinson of Mastic; siblings Beverly Robinson, Michael Kennedy and Pamela Kennedy; and four grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m at First Baptist Church in Riverhead with a prayer service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

