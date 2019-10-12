Riverhead Blotter: Police investigating assault on Pulaski Street

Donald Flannery, 47, of Hampton Bays was arrested Friday evening in Riverhead for driving without a license, police reports said.

Around 10 p.m., Mr. Flannery was driving a 2010 Toyota Tundra on West Main Street when he was stopped outside the Greenview Motel for a vehicle and traffic stop. Upon further investigation police found he was driving without a license.

Mr. Flannery was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a violation for driving without a license plate light. He was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters for processing and later transported to Southampton Town police on a warrant out of Southampton Town Court.

• Keith Rose, 39, of Coram was arrested for theft last Wednesday outside the Aldi store in Riverhead, police reports said.

The store manager told police that at approximately 5:58 p.m. a white male exited the store with over $100 in food items that had not been paid for, reports said. The manager monitored the suspect, who remained in the parking lot outside the store, until police arrived.

Police approached Mr. Rose, who was in possession of the stolen food items. He was arrested, charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment.

• Police are investigating the cause of an assault that occurred on Pulaski Street in Riverhead Saturday afternoon, reports said.

Around 1:21 p.m., a Riverhead man told police he was struck in the face by two unknown men, believed to be age 21, reports said. The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center via Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance for injuries, police reports said.

The two suspects fled in an unknown direction. No property was removed and no cause or reason was known for the incident.

• Police are investigating a reported grand larceny that occurred on Pulaski Street in Riverhead Friday, reports said.

Around 8:13 a.m., a Riverhead man told police an unknown subject removed $3,850 worth of equipment from a locked 2010 GMC van at the location. The suspect allegedly stole two green torch gas tanks, two skill saws, six cordless drills, three battery chargers, a metal cutting tool, five nail guns and a table and chop saw, police reports said. Most of the stolen items were DeWalt brand tools.

A suspect has not been found but would be charged with grand larceny, a felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

