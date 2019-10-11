Multi-vehicle crash on Sound Avenue in Wading River

A multi-vehicle crash in Wading River closed a portion of Sound Avenue near Hulse Landing Road Friday afternoon.

One vehicle in the crash went airborne and landed on its side, trapping the driver, according to a witness at the scene. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, according to a fire official at scene.

First responders from the Wading River and Ridge fire departments responded to the scene with Riverhead police and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. At least three other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred was just west of Hulse Landing Road, shortly after 4 p.m.

The number and extent of any injuries is not yet available.

Photo caption: One vehicle landed on its side. (Credit: Cyndi Zaweski)

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.*

