Public hearings set for Tuesday on 2020 fire district budgets

Local fire districts will host public hearings on their 2020 budgets Tuesday.

The districts raise tax money for fire department equipment and facilities, while the majority of the members of the fire departments are volunteers. The hearings are required before the budget can be approved.

Elections for fire district commissioners are held in December.

A breakdown by district is as follows:

Riverhead

The proposed tax levy is $4,837,121, which is an increase of 1.99% over the current budget of $4,742,276.

The Riverhead Fire District covers parts of Southampton and Brookhaven Towns, and a breakdown of the tax rates in each of those towns is not available.

The total budget is $5,294,439, up 2.4% from the current budget of $5,168,357.

The budget hearing will take place at 7 p.m. at the Riverhead Fire Headquarters on 540 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead.

Flanders

The proposed budget is $740,928, up 2% from the current budget of $726,400. The tax levy is $610,928, up 2.4% from the current $596,400. The district is in Southampton Town.

The hearing will take place at the Flanders Firehouse on 19 Firehouse Lane in Flanders, on the south side of Flanders Road, beginning at 6 p.m.

Manorville

The district covers most of the Enterprise Park at Calverton. It will have its budget hearing at 7 p.m. at the main firehouse on 14 Silas Carter Road in Manorville.

The proposed 2020 budget calls for $1,970,000 in spending, up 2% from the current $1,929,925.

The tax levy is $1,863,900, up 2% from the current $1,826,525.

Manorville covers parts of Brookhaven and Riverhead towns, and a breakdown of their respective tax rates is not yet available.

Jamesport

The budget hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the firehouse on Manor Lane in Jamesport.

The proposed 2020 budget calls for $932,810 in spending, up 3.9% from the current $897,217.

The amount to be raised by taxes is $846,476, up 3.75% from the current $815,839.

Wading River

The budget hearing will be held at the fire headquarters on 1503 North Country Road in Wading River at 7 p.m.

The amount of taxes raised in the 2020 proposed budget is $3,201,935, up 2.46% from the current $3,124,860.

The proposed spending in the 2020 budget is $3,203,435, which is up 2.5% from the current $3,126,360.

However, the Wading River district contains parts of Riverhead and Brookhaven Town and the fire district budget documents includes a breakdown by town.

In Riverhead Town, the apportionment is $2,036,394 in 2020, which is up 2.4% from the current $1,953,538.

In Brookhaven Town, the apportionment is $1,165,540, which is down from the current $1,171,321.

