Jean Tuthill of South Jamesport, N.Y., died peacefully Oct. 12 at Westhampton Care Center. She was 87.

Jean was born April 4, 1932, to Josephine (Grzywinski) and Theodore Haupt in Southampton, N.Y.

She graduated from Riverhead High School and lived a very fulfilling life. She became the first woman in Suffolk County to be elected to a countywide office as Suffolk County treasurer in November 1973. She held that position for six terms until she retired.

Jean enjoyed gardening, painting, golfing, traveling, entertaining her many friends and family and taking long walks on the beach with her dogs.

Jean is survived by numerous cousins and friends. She was fondly referred to as Aunt Jeannie by many.

Cremation was private. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

In lieu of flowers, a donation would be greatly appreciated in Jean’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

This is a paid notice.

