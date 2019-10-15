Glen A. Staples of Southold died at his home on Oct. 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 53 years old.

He was born in Greenport, N.Y., June 15, 1966, to Mary (Wren) and Robert Staples.

He graduated from Greenport High School in 1984 and for the past 30 years was an electrician with IBEW Local No. 25.

Mr. Staples is survived by his wife, Ann Marie (née Westerlund), whom he married March 10, 1990, in Paradise Island, Bahamas. From that union came two daughters, Christine Staples of Southold and Carley (Kyle) Sparacino of Center Moriches. He is also survived by his parents, Mary and Robert, and siblings Brian Staples of Maryville, Tenn., and Robin Walden of Greenport.

The family received friends Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Interment took place Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Stirling Cemetery in Greenport with Monsignor Raymond Walden officiating.

This is a paid notice.

