Police search for man accused of making unauthorized withdrawals from Chase Bank

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly made unauthorized withdrawals from a bank in Riverhead in August.

Police said a man made several unauthorized withdrawals from a customer’s account at Chase Bank, located at 1450 Old Country Road on August 29.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential, according to police.

