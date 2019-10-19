Riverhead Blotter: Holbrook man driving without license charged with DWI

A Holbrook man was arrested on Mastro Court in Calverton last Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Shaun Kenny, 18, of Holbrook was stopped around 7:30 a.m. after operating a green 2006 Acura while intoxicated, reports said. Upon further investigation, Mr. Kenny was found to be driving without a license.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two additional traffic violations. He was searched, processed and held for arraignment. Additional information was not immediately available through reports.

• Deron Jones, 29, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday morning for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police reports said.

Around midnight, police pulled over a white 2006 Ford Focus on Middle Road near Old Farm Road in Riverhead for having no headlights on. The driver, Mr. Jones, was found to have 18 license suspensions on six dates. The vehicle belonged to a man from Raleigh, N.C., reports said.

Mr. Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and two violations for driving without a brake light and without headlights on. He was processed at Riverhead police headquarters and is due back in court Nov. 6.

• Police rescued a Southampton man Friday evening after he was trapped in a bathroom at the Speedway gas station on Old Country Road, reports said.

The owner of the Riverhead gas station contacted police around 9:44 p.m. after a 36-year-old male customer was unable to exit the bathroom. The door apparently had a defective deadbolt lock, making it impossible to open, reports said.

When police arrived at the scene, they were able to free the customer by prying the door jam past the deadbolt latch with a Halligan bar.

• An East Northport man was arrested in Riverhead Sunday afternoon for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police reports said.

Cody Winnegar, 25, was allegedly driving westbound on Old Country Road near the Empire gas station when he was stopped for driving while using a cellphone, reports said. Upon further investigation, police found Mr. Winnegar’s driver’s license had been suspended a total of 20 scoffs on eight different dates.

Mr. Winnegar was arrested at approximately 12:34 p.m. and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and two traffic violations for using his cellphone while driving and operating a vehicle without a viable license. He was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was processed and later released on $100 bail.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred at the Riverhead Walmart Saturday afternoon.

Reports said a Walmart employee contacted police around 2 p.m. after two unknown women exited the store with two full shopping carts of merchandise without paying. The pair left the scene in a gray GMC Envoy in an unknown direction, reports said. The price of the stolen merchandise was not available.

A loss prevention employee reviewed video surveillance but was unable to identify the subjects. He requested the incident be documented.

The suspects have not been found, but were described to police as two females, one wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt and the other wearing gray leggings and a gray hoodie, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

