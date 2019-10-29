Deborah Williams of Riverhead died Oct. 17, 2019, at Huntington Hospital. She was 75.

She was born May 10, 1944, in Manhattan to Hattie (Hill) and James Merritt.

Ms. Williams graduated from high school, completed a CNA certification program and worked as a certified nurse assistant.

She was the beloved mother of Tony (Geneva) Williams, Theresa (Dave) Cadet and Todd (Pamela) Williams.

A memorial service will take place Friday, Nov. 1,at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

