Vincent Gianni of Riverhead died Oct. 30, 2019, at Westhampton Care Center. He was 75.

He was born March 21, 1944, in Manhattan to Helen (Zukowsky) and Vincent L. Gianni.

Mr. Gianni served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1965. He married Frances Friszolowski and made a career as a detective with the Riverhead Police Department.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing and spending time at the beach.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Christopher, Mr. Gianni is survived by his wife, Fran; granddaughters Sofia and Ava; son Vincent (Diane) and Lori-Ann, John and Mary-Beth.

Visitors were received Nov. 3 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment was private.

Memorial donations may be made to any charity for the benefit of veterans.

This is a paid notice.

