Eve McDavid Mullins, formerly of New York City and Southold, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Carillon Assisted Living of Knightdale, N.C., after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. She was 87 years old.

Born in Brooklyn June 1, 1932, Eve was the sole child of Rix and Mary McDavid.

She grew up in Parkchester in the Bronx and attended Marietta College in Ohio, where she met her future husband, Jim Mullins. At the time of Jim’s death in 2001, Eve and Jim had celebrated 51 years married with three children and five grandchildren.

A gourmet cook, gardener and homemaker, Eve enriched the lives of all who knew her. Her love of hosting family and friends to superior dinners and parties was legendary. She will be sorely missed. Eve and Jim maintained residences in both Stuyvesant Town in New York City and in Southold, Long Island, where she was an active volunteer at the Southold Historical Society Gift Shop for many years.

Eve is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Kathy (Jim) DeMay and Mary (Stephen) Witherspoon; and her grandchildren, James Witherspoon, Charles Witherspoon, Thomas DeMay, Henry DeMay and Mary DeMay. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edgar Mullins, and her son, James Patrick Mullins.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation ,alzfdn.org/support-us/donate, or Medi Home Health & Hospice, c/o Hospice Care Charity, 355 S. Madison Blvd., Roxboro NC 27573.

