Kelley Marie Blanchard of Riverhead died Sunday, Nov. 10. She was 27.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

