Riverhead Blotter: Two men arrested on drug charges

Two Riverhead Town residents were arrested outside Peconic Laundromat on East Main Street last Wednesday for criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Riverhead Town police.

James Nowak, 40, of Calverton and Holly White, 33, of Riverhead were arrested shortly after 4 p.m. when Mr. Nowak was found to be trespassing on the property. Police found Mr. Nowak was in possession of a controlled substance. Police reports did not specify the substance.

Mr. Nowak was charged with three misdemeanors for criminal possession, resisting arrest and criminal mischief, and a town code violation for public urination. Ms. White was also charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession.

• A Stony Brook man was arrested at the Riverhead Police Department on Howell Avenue last Thursday morning for criminal contempt, according to reports.

Around 8:20 a.m., Sean Joseph Corrigan, 22, was arrested in relation to court proceedings at the location. Additional information was not immediately available from reports.

Mr. Corrigan was charged with criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and was processed at Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was held for arraignment.

• Police responded to a report of petit larceny that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Champion store at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, according to reports.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to a report of theft. The individual stated that three women who were with a child entered the store and removed a $45 purple sweatshirt without paying for it. The women fled in a silver Honda in an unknown direction, reports said. Police reports said there is no video of the incident.

• Police are investigating a report of a for-sale motorcycle stolen from the side of Manor Road, reports said.

A caller reported that between last Thursday at 5:30 a.m. and Friday around 6 p.m., an unknown individual removed his unregistered 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle, valued at $2,500, from the side of Manor Road near Middle Road, where he had it parked and marked for sale.

The caller told police there are no known suspects and no surveillance video in the area. A stolen vehicle report was prepared, reports said, and forwarded to the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division.

A suspect has not been found, but would be charged with grand larceny, a felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

