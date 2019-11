The Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer team defeated Spencerport 2-0 Sunday afternoon to win the first Class A state championship in program history.

Elizabeth Shields scored a second-half goal to put the Wildcats ahead 1-0 and Ashley Borriello added an empty-netter in the final seconds to secure the win at SUNY/Cortland.

The Wildcats did not allow a goal in either state final four game.

The Wildcats finish the 2019 season 17-2-2.

See more photos of the championship win below:

Photos by Rich Barnes

