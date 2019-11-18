Daily Update: Solar farm stirs debate, SWR girls soccer wins states

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 18:

NEWS

Future of proposed solar farm in Calverton stirs debate

Southold, Babylon towns extend trash hauling agreement for two years

Pulaski principal, music teacher both reassigned, district confirms

New vaccine mandate leads to more students being homeschooled

SPORTS

Girls Soccer: ‘Magical’ ride for SWR culminates with first state championship

Football: SWR will defend its county title

Cross Country: Mattituck girls seventh at state meet

Cross Country: Good showings by Yakaboski, Garcia at states

NORTHFORKER

North Fork foodies offer fresh ideas for leftover turkey

Take a video tour of Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Harborfront Inn in Greenport sold for $9.5M to Sound View owners

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.

