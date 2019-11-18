Kathleen M. Donlin, longtime Southold resident, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was 90 years old.

Kathleen was born April 20, 1929, in New York City to Susan (Pelerine) and John O’Donnell.

She graduated from St. Vincent Ferrer High School in New York City.

Kathleen was a long-term manager of the Land Shark in Greenport. She was a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

She loved her family and being a stay-at-home mom.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Edwin John Donlin, on Dec. 4, 1997, and predeceased by her brother, Jack O’Donnell. She is survived by her children, Susan Donlin Flatley (Martin) of Southold, Dennis Donlin (Elisabeth) of Cutchogue and Richard Donlin of Calverton; eight grandchildren, Jena, Megan, Chelsea, Rory, Ryan, Ian, Hannah and Cooper; and two great-grandchildren, Maeve and McKenna Flatley.

Visitors will be received Friday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning. The Rite of Committal will be private.

This is a paid notice.

