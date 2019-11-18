Cynthia “Aunt Sassy” B. Yarborough of Riverhead died at her home Nov. 12, 2019. She was 72.

She was born April 1, 1947, to Dorothy (Williams) and Samuel Yarborough.

Ms. Yarborough graduated from Center Moriches High School in 1965 and later from Stony Brook University.

She made a career as a social worker at San Francisco Pacific Medical Center.

Her family said she was an artist who enjoyed gardening and traveling and that she loved nature and the water.

Ms. Yarborough is survived by her sister, Peggie J. Brown of Riverhead; her best friend and cousin, Joyce Richardson; her good friend and neighbor, Anthony; and nieces and nephews.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family with a private cremation. A service will be announced at a later date.

