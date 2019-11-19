Mary Louise Rabe passed away peacefully at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport Nov. 17, 2019, at the age of 95.

She was born the only child to Mary L. (Martin) and William A. Holmquist in Brooklyn April 14, 1924.

In 1947, Mary married her beloved husband, Kurt, and in 1958 they moved to Coram, N.Y., where she raised her two children. Mary loved her family, loved music, loved to dance, but mostly she loved to laugh and make people laugh.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years. She is survived by her children William Rabe (Barbara) of Manassas, Va., and Ellen Creighton of Southold; N.Y.; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mary’s children are grateful to the CNA’s, nursing staff, doctor’s, professional staff and staff members at San Simeon by the Sound for caring for Mary these past years of her life. Mary had made bonds with many of them and their compassion was comforting.

A graveside funeral service will take place Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

