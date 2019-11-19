Kelley Marie Blanchard of Southold died tragically Nov. 10, 2019. She was 27 years old.Kelley was born Oct. 26, 1992, in Riverhead, N.Y., to Judith (Verrastro) and William R. Blanchard Jr.

After graduating from Southold High School, she attended Suffolk Community College for Culinary Arts.

She was a guardian member of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which she was very proud of. She was also a member of St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.

Most recently she worked as an auto sales associate at Riverhead Nissan, where she was head of sales for several months.

Kelley is survived by her parents, William R. Blanchard Jr. (Nina) and Judith Blanchard; her sister, Megan Blanchard of Southold; and her grandparents Rosemarie Blanchard of New Suffolk and Dominic and Bobby Verrastro of Virginia Beach.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Southold Town Police Department, Mattituck Fire Department, Cutchogue Fire Department, Department of Environmental Conservation, Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Peconic Bay Medical Center, New York State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard for their hard work and effort during their time of need.

The family received friends Nov. 17 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 18 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

The Rite of Committal was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals would be appreciated.

