Riverhead Blotter: Bellport man arrested on drug charges

A Bellport man was arrested in Wading River Monday afternoon for selling a controlled substance, police reports said.

Taahziah Brown, 22, was arrested at the Walgreens on Wading River Manor Road at approximately 12:31 p.m. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and a felony, and criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony.

Mr. Brown was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters and held for morning arraignment. Additional information was not provided in police reports.

• Charles Nicholson, 61, of Rocky Point was arrested Monday for driving while intoxicated and criminal contempt at The Inn and Spa at East Wind in Wading River, police reports said.

Around 6:30 p.m., police received a call of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, a woman reported she had checked into the hotel Sunday with her boyfriend, Mr. Nicholson, and got into an altercation with him.

Police reports said Mr. Nicholson was in a 2013 Ford sedan with two 12-ounce containers of alcohol, an East Wind room key and a vial of yellow liquid. He was arrested and charged with DWI and criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.

• Sharon Hilton, 50, of Greenport was arrested outside Peconic Bay Medical Center on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead last Thursday for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Reports said police observed a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident near the hospital around 2 p.m.

Upon further investigation, police conducted a DWI investigation due to alcohol involvement. Ms. Hilton was arrested, charged with DWI and a breath test violation, and transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters for processing. Her 2010 Ford Fusion was also seized at the scene. She was held for morning arraignment, reports said.

• John Brassil, 25, of New York City was arrested for DWI in Riverhead last Thursday.

Around 9:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Old Country Road for a 2002 Buick sedan with a defective muffler. Police interviewed the driver, Mr. Brassil, and then conducted an investigation due to alcohol involvement.

Mr. Brassil was arrested at approximately 9:58 p.m. for DWI and was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment.

• Police detected an odor of natural gas near West Main Street in Riverhead last Thursday morning, reports said.

According to reports, police smelled the potential leak around 12:50 a.m. near the Peconic River Canoe Launch parking lot. Riverhead Fire Department was notified and responded. Reports said the fire chief stated the source of the odor was propane distributor Paraco Gas, which was filling gas tanks. Police determined the issue was not of concern. No further action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

