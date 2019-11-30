Riverhead Blotter: DWI arrest after driver stopped on Riverside Drive

Kevin Nethercott, 62, of Riverhead was arrested Friday evening on Riverside Drive for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Mr. Nethercott was stopped by police around 5:33 p.m. for a defective headlight. He was interviewed and police conducted an investigation due to suspected alcohol involvement.

Mr. Nethercott was arrested, charged with DWI, and transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment.

• Police are investigating a report of a burglary early last Saturday morning at a home on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead, reports said.

An owner of the residence told police that he arrived home around midnight and found a window had been damaged and several items removed from the residence. Stolen property included two realistic airsoft guns, roughly $1,200 in cash, $30 in change, an eight-inch K-bar knife, blue Nike shoes and an HP Envy laptop. Additional information was not immediately available.

• John Fish, 29, of Southold was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny at the Riverhead Walmart last Thursday evening, reports said.

Around 4 p.m., a Walmart loss prevention employee reported a larceny in progress. The employee told police an unknown male was observed placing an electronic power bank for a cellphone into his left jacket pocket. Police later determined the individual was Mr. Fish.

Police reports said Mr. Fish was stopped after he passed the checkout area and was found in possession of three electronic devices valued at $43.15.

The employee signed a civilian arrest form and advised Mr. Fish that he was being placed under arrest for petit larceny.

Mr. Fish was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was searched and found in possession of 11 Buprenorphine and Naoloxone sublingual tablets — both of which are Schedule III controlled substances.

Mr. Fish was charged with two misdemeanors, for possession of the substances and petit larceny.

• Jennifer Bissett, 34, of Riverhead was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance outside the Riverhead Walgreens last Thursday, police reports said.

Ms. Bissett was found at the location around 5:19 p.m. with suspected substances and several hypodermic instruments, including a brown powder in a zip bag, a hypodermic needle containing an unknown substance, plastic bags, an orange needle cap with brown residue and a spoon.

She was charged with two misdemeanors, for criminal possession of the substances and a hypodermic instrument. She was processed and released from Riverhead Police Department headquarters.

• Police investigated a reported grand larceny that occurred last Wednesday afternoon at John Wesley Village, an adult community in Riverhead, reports said.

A woman reported around 12:30 p.m. that she was the victim of a phone call scam. The woman told police she sent $9,800 cash via United Parcel Service, to an address in Palm Beach, Fla., believing the money was intended to help her grandson.

Police contacted UPS stores on Old Country Road in Riverhead and in Farmingville. The package was located in the Farmingville store and recovered by store security personnel to be held for the woman. The woman and her family members later retrieved the package. No further action was taken.

• Beatrice Birmingham, 55, of Westhampton was arrested for petit larceny after stealing from the Riverhead TJ Maxx Sunday, police reports said.

Around 4 p.m., store security reported having Ms. Birmingham in custody after she removed three articles of clothing, valued at $103, without paying for them. The security guard signed a civilian arrest form against Ms. Birmingham.

She was then arrested, charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and transported to Riverhead Police Department Headquarters, where she was processed and released with a ticket.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

