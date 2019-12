The Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats won the fourth Class IV Long Island title in program history Saturday with a dominant performance against Nassau County champ Seaford.

The Wildcats led 35-0 by halftime and never looked back in a 49-7 victory.

Senior Xavier Arline rushed for four touchdowns and threw two more.

See more photos of the championship win below:

Photos by Daniel De Mato

