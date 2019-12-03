Emil Fossa, 82, of Flanders, N.Y., passed away at his home Dec. 1, 2019.

He was born in Port Jefferson, N.Y., and was a local resident of Flanders for the last 18 years.

Emil was a 38-year employee of Lilco Power Company and a U.S. Navy veteran.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Irene Fossa, and his two daughters, Aimee Fossa and Marie Perez. He is also survived by three very special grandchildren, Maggie Padavan, Josie Padavan and Jack Perez.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, N.Y. Interment of cremated remains will take place immediately after at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emil’s memory may be made to Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton, N.Y., or Southold Animal Shelter. Your donations are greatly appreciated by the family.

Robertaccio Funeral Home in Patchogue assisted the family.

