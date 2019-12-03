Cops: Driver who fled scene after striking pedestrian arrested

A series of tips led police to the owner of a vehicle that fled the scene Monday after striking a pedestrian on West Main Street.

Christopher Oborski, 45, of Moriches was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in a fatality, according to Riverhead Town police. Mr. Oborski was processed and held for arraignment on the felony charge.

The crash Monday resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Riverhead man. Police said Tuesday night the victim’s identity is still being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said they received a series of tips from the public and detectives located the vehicle at an auto body shop in the Riverhead area. The owner of the vehicle was later located and arrested.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed the victim had been crossing Main Street from south to north. While standing in the middle of the roadway, he was initially struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound, believed to be Mr. Oborski’s vehicle, and then a second vehicle traveling westbound.

The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. First responders had initially called for a medevac before deciding to transport the man to PBMC.

Comments

comments