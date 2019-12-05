Daytime burglaries reported at three homes in Riverhead

Riverhead police are searching for a man and a woman believed to have broken into three homes in neighborhoods off Roanoke Avenue during daytime hours Wednesday.

The three burglary reports came from homeowners on Joyce Drive, Merrits Pond Road and Ackerly Street, according to a police press release. Jewelry was reportedly stolen in each instance.

Joyce Drive

A homeowner reported that burglars entered an unlocked rear sliding door and removed jewelry and assorted items from within the residence. A nearby residence equipped with surveillance cameras, captured images of a female and a male subject in the area at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The female suspect was described as being around 30 years old, white or light-skinned Hispanic and was wearing blue jeans, black sneakers, a pullover dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored knit hat, light-colored gloves and a light-colored scarf covering her face. The male was described as being in his 20s, white or light-skinned Hispanic and was wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored hat, dark-colored gloves and a dark-colored scarf covering his face.

Merritts Pond Road

A homeowner reported that burglars forcibly entered a side door and removed jewelry, assorted change and medication from within the residence. A nearby resident reports that at approximately 1:30 p.m., a male and female subject knocked on the door and when confronted by the homeowner, they indicated that they were looking for a lost dog. The description of the subjects appear to be the same as Joyce Drive.

Ackerly Street

A homeowner reported that unknown burglars entered an unlocked rear sliding door and removed jewelry and assorted items from within the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Police department at 631-727-4500 Ext 633.

