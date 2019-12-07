Riverhead Blotter: DWI checkpoint arrests; motorcyclists injured in crashes

The Riverhead Police Department, in conjunction with the Westhampton Beach and Quogue Village police departments, arrested four people Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, in Riverhead, a police press release stated.

The following subjects were arrested and charged during the overnight enforcement period:

Paul Corpas-Reyes, 31, of Mastic was charged with driving while intoxicated, a felony, and unlawful possession of marijuana. A separate police report said Mr. Corpas-Reyes was driving with a bottle of Bacardi in the vehicle.

Samantha McNiff, 30, of Manorville and Roberto Alfieri, 29, of Riverhead were both charged with DWI.

Julio Gutierrez Agosto, 25, of Flanders was arrested on a Riverhead Justice Court bench warrant.

All four subjects were transported to the Riverhead Police Department where they were processed and held for morning arraignment. Enforcement details such as these are a continuing joint effort between the Riverhead, Westhampton Beach and Quogue Village police departments that are held throughout the year.

• Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred at Riverhead Toyota in Riverhead early Friday morning, police reports said.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the store manager told police a red split V snowplow on the property had been removed overnight. A review of surveillance footage by the manager revealed a gray Ford truck was involved in the theft.

Additional information was not immediately available.

• Police are investigating the cause of a motorcycle incident that occurred last Monday afternoon in the park on Oakland Drive North in Riverhead.

At approximately 1:54 p.m., the Riverhead Police Department received a report that a dirt bike crash occurred in the area near the park, a police press release stated. The vehicle operator was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center via Suffolk County Police Aviation due to injuries sustained. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening at this time, reports said.

• Police responded to a motorcycle accident in Calverton last Monday, a police press release stated.

Around 4:37 P.M., police responded to a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on Grumman Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police determined the motorcycle struck an SUV, reports said. The responding patrol unit located the male motorcyclist in the roadway with injuries to his lower leg.

Suffolk County Police Medevac Helicopter transported the motorcyclist to Stony Brook University for medical attention. Reports said the operator of the SUV had no injuries at the scene.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Photo caption: Riverhead police on scene of the motorcycle crash at Grumman Boulevard. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

