Riverhead Blotter: DWI arrest, petit larceny and criminal mischief

Simon Pedro-Andres of Flanders, 23, was arrested early Friday on Kroemer Avenue in Riverhead for driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

At approximately 12:46 a.m., Mr. Pedro-Andres was stopped at the intersection of Kroemer Avenue and West Main Street. Upon further investigation, he was found to be intoxicated and driving without a license.

He was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, driving with a false inspection certificate, a misdemeanor, and three additional traffic violations.

Mr. Pedro-Andres was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• A 15-year-old boy residing at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on Middle Road was arrested Friday afternoon for criminal mischief, police reports said.

Around 1:42 p.m., police responded to a report of a resident damaging property at an administrative building. Reports said the boy damaged a glass door and handle.

The boy was taken into custody and transported to Riverhead Town police headquarters to be processed. He was then released to his guardian.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred Saturday evening at Stop & Shop in Riverhead, reports said.

Around 9:12 p.m., the store owner contacted police and informed them that an unknown male entered the store at 8:30 p.m. and attempted to leave with $247.91 worth of groceries without paying for them. The individual was stopped by the owner, but then fled on foot in a westbound direction.

The individual was gone before police arrived. Video surveillance was reviewed by police but did not provide police with additional information, reports said.

• A suspicious person attempted to break into a vehicle on Industrial Boulevard in Riverhead Friday evening, police reports said.

Around 9:30 p.m., an individual reported an unknown man attempted to enter her 2011 Toyota sedan parked on the street. When police arrived at the scene, the vehicle doors were locked and no entry had been made. Police spoke with the individual who stated the unknown subject left the area prior to their arrival. The area was searched, but he was not found. Police took no additional action.

• Police investigated a report of criminal mischief that occurred last Wednesday afternoon at Advanced Auto Parts on Old Country Road in Riverhead.

The store manager reported at approximately 1:53 p.m. he had to terminate an employee due to multiple late arrivals to his shifts. When the employee was notified of his termination, he allegedly became irritated and threw the store key and register key across the store. As he exited the store, the individual knocked over a trash can and punched the passenger side mirror of the manager’s vehicle, causing the glass to break, police reports said.

Police advised the owner to change the alarm code and door locks to prevent further issues or damage. The manager did not press charges at the time of the report, but wished the situation to be documented.

• Police investigated a report of petit larceny that occurred last Wednesday evening at the Riverhead Costco, reports said. An assistant manager reported that at 3:09 p.m., an unknown suspect removed a Dyson V8 vacuum valued at $299.99 from the store without paying for it.

The suspect was described as female in her mid-30s, wearing a black parka, grey sweatpants, glasses and a multicolored winter hat. Police reports said the assistant manager will press charges if the subject is located. Police advised the manager to call 911 if the subject returns. No additional action was taken by police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

