Police: Woman robbed at knifepoint outside Chase Bank in Riverhead

A woman was robbed at knifepoint as she left the Chase Bank in downtown Riverhead Friday evening, town police said.

The alleged victim, 63, said an unknown man approached her as she returned from the bank to her car in the rear parking lot. He showed her a knife and demanded her pocketbook, police said. He then fled west on foot with her belongings.

The pocketbook contained cash and a cell phone, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

