Riverhead Blotter: Police investigating multiple thefts

Antony Gonzales-Huaman, 25, of Southampton was arrested last Tuesday around 4:14 p.m. for one count of forcible touching, a misdemeanor, according to Riverhead Town police. He was later released on an appearance ticket.

Additional details were not available.

• Alyssa Bouchard, 25, of Shirley was arrested on a petit larceny charge, a misdemeanor, last Wednesday around 6:56 p.m. She was released on an appearance ticket.

• A man called Riverhead police last Friday around 1:46 p.m. to report his wallet stolen. His wallet contained an immigration card, a social security card and $120 worth of cash. The man told police that last Wednesday between 6 and 10 p.m., he parked his vehicle at a parking stall at Gala Fresh Farms in Riverhead, only to return and find his wallet removed from the vehicle’s center console. The truck was not locked during the time of incident, according to police.

• A man swiped $50 worth of oxtail meat and fled Gala Fresh Farms in Riverhead last Tuesday morning. Police interviewed the store manager, who said that around 9:27 a.m., a man removed the meat from the butcher department, left the store and fled eastbound along Route 58 in a red Cadillac four-door sedan. According to video surveillance, his vehicle had an unknown Illinois registration. The manager was advised to contact police if the man returns.

• A Longchamp handbag, valued at $150, along with a driver’s license, passport, assorted credit and debit cards, $100 worth of cash and three keys were reported stolen from Costco in Riverhead last Friday around 9:19 a.m. The theft is believed to have occurred Thursday between 3 and 5 p.m., according to Riverhead Police.

• Multiple electronic devices were reported stolen from Target in Riverhead last Thursday around 6:08 p.m. Police obtained security footage that showed a man removing a $179 consumer cell phone, a $149 consumer cell phone, a $59 Nintendo Switch and a $59 XBOX One from the store, without paying.

• Police are investigating a theft at King Kullen in Wading River last Wednesday when $148 worth of assorted meats were taken from the store. The suspect is known to frequent the store, police said. The man who reported the incident did not wish to press charges but wanted the incident documented and requested a trespass affidavit against the suspect. Police said that would have to be filled out once the suspect returns to the store.

• $150 worth of cash was reported stolen from a man’s vehicle, which was parked near Fishel Avenue last Wednesday around 1:16 p.m. The man told police he had left his vehicle parked in the driveway of his residence overnight and found the next morning that his items had been rummaged through. The man told police his vehicle had been left unlocked and said no damage had been done to the vehicle. Police obtained the man’s home surveillance video. The man was unable to identify the suspect, but said he would call Riverhead police back at a later date to review the footage.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.