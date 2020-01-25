Riverhead Blotter: Driver charged with DWI following crash

Konrad Goeldner, 45, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday evening for driving while intoxicated, according to Riverhead Town police.

Mr. Goeldner was allegedly driving eastbound on Reeves Avenue in Riverhead around 8:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and police said Mr. Goeldner had watery, blood-shot eyes and the strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Mr. Goeldner was arrested after a sobriety test and charged with DWI.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on Doctors Path Sunday evening for driving with a revoked license, according to reports.

Around 5 p.m., police observed Robert Blackmore, 51, failing to signal while turning right onto Doctors Path from Oakland Drive North. Police conducted a traffic stop and found Mr. Blackmore had a revoked New York State license.

Mr. Blackmore was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and three traffic violations.

• Shawanna James, 47, of Riverhead was arrested last Wednesday evening on East Main Street for criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to reports.

Around 5 p.m., police observed Ms. James consuming an alcoholic beverage in public outside Village Grocery. Ms. James was then found in possession of five envelopes containing heroin and three glass pipes, police said.

• Police extinguished a fire at St. Isidore’s cemetery in Riverhead last Thursday, according to reports.

At approximately 4:36 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible fire within the cemetery located on Reeves Avenue. Reports said an officer at the scene located the fire in grass and successfully extinguished it. Police then interviewed the complainant, who told police some candles located next to a grave were blown by the wind, igniting the grass and surrounding flowers.

The property was not damaged, police reports said, and no additional action was taken.

• Police responded to a report of a “road rage” incident that occurred on the Long Island Expressway last Thursday evening.

Police arrived at the scene after the incident and interviewed the complainant. He stated that around 9:30 p.m., while driving a 2006 Dodge Charger onto the LIE near County Road 58, the driver of a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer began braking in front of him several times. When the Charger shifted to the center lane to avoid an accident, the front passenger in the Lancer tossed an unknown object at the Charger, resulting in damage to the windshield and front driver’s side door. The vehicle then took off westbound at a high rate of speed.

Police reports said there was no listed owner of the vehicle.

• Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred in Calverton late last Thursday evening or Friday morning, reports said.

The complainant reported that between Thursday at 9 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 a.m., an unknown person cut the catalytic converter of his 2018 Dodge vehicle on Scotts Avenue. The individual told police there is no video surveillance of the incident. Police valued the part at $1,500. The investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.