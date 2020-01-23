Police seek help locating 16-year-old reported missing

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old boy.

Michael Benson is 5-foot-6, about 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown, straight hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and with a red laundry bag. He left a residence on Middle Road in Riverhead on Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.