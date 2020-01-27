Daily Update: Backman found not guilty, school adopts ‘meal shaming’ policy

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Jan. 27:

NEWS

Former Mets player Wally Backman acquitted of both charges in domestic case

Riverhead adopts policy mandated by state to eliminate any chance of ‘meal shaming’

Greenport inducts its first Hall of Fame class

At culinary program started by CAST, students learn under direction of North Fork professionals

Greenport Village: Water rates increasing due to SCWA charge

NORTHFORKER

One Long Island Restaurant Week pick for every town in Suffolk

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.

