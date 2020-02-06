Daily Update: Largest tree cut down, complaints over water quality

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 6:

NEWS

Cops: Two injured after bus overturns in Riverside

Largest tree in Southold, deemed a safety risk, is cut down

Manorville residents say contaminated water has gotten them sick, request public water from Riverhead Town

Registration date looming to change party affiliation before primary votes

Peconic Bay Medical Center’s cooking demos bring healthy meals to life

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Feb. 6

WEATHER

Expect rain throughout the day today with a high of about 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.