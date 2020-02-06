Daily Update: Largest tree cut down, complaints over water quality
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 6:
NEWS
Cops: Two injured after bus overturns in Riverside
Largest tree in Southold, deemed a safety risk, is cut down
Manorville residents say contaminated water has gotten them sick, request public water from Riverhead Town
Registration date looming to change party affiliation before primary votes
Peconic Bay Medical Center’s cooking demos bring healthy meals to life
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Feb. 6
WEATHER
Expect rain throughout the day today with a high of about 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.