Riverhead Blotter: Driver spotted asleep at wheel charged with aggravated DWI

Edy Perez-Suazo, 34, was arrested in Riverhead last Saturday evening for aggravated driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Police reports said around 9 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of East Main Street and Elton Street with the motor running and the driver asleep behind the wheel.

When police arrived at the scene, Mr. Perez-Suazo was sleeping in the driver’s seat of a 2005 Dodge pickup truck with the motor running and the right directional signal illuminated, obstructing the eastbound lane of traffic on Elton St. at a green light, reports said.

Police interviewed Mr. Perez-Suazo due to suspected alcohol involvement and found he was intoxicated.

Mr. Perez-Suazo was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI. He was transported to Riverhead police department headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment. The vehicle that Mr. Perez-Suazo was driving was impounded, reports said.

• A Selden man was arrested in Riverhead last Friday afternoon for driving without a license, police reports said.

Jason Nucatola, 23, was stopped by police around 3 p.m. after traveling westbound on Middle Country Road near Edwards Avenue with an expired yellow state inspection sticker affixed to the front windshield of his vehicle, reports said.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Nucatola’s license had been suspended six times, most recently in June 2019, and Suffolk County had an active warrant out for his arrest.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, an additional violation for driving without a license, and another violation for driving without an inspection sticker, police reports said. He was processed at Riverhead Police Department headquarters and is due back in court at a later date.

• Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred at Riverhead Target Monday where an individual stole over $1,100 worth of Legos, police reports said.

Around 3 p.m., a Target loss prevention employee reported an unknown male entered the store at approximately 2:40 p.m. and was observed removing eleven Lego products, valued at $1,174.89, without paying for the same, reports said.

The suspect is described as in his mid 30s, with glasses and a chin-strap beard, a Yankees flat brim baseball cap, blue jeans and a black sweatshirt, reports said. Police reviewed video surveillance of the property and observed the suspect entering the parking lot in a white SUV and later exiting westbound toward Old Country Road.

The loss prevention employee later told police that the suspect has removed similar items at other Targets, including North Commack and Setauket.

Police obtained two copies of video surveillance and photos of the individual. The investigation is ongoing.

• A Brookhaven man was arrested for aggravated DWI in Riverhead Sunday evening following a car accident, police reports said.

Jose Chamale, 26, was involved in a two-car accident on Middle Country Road around 6 p.m., reports said. The accident involved a 2007 Honda sedan and a 2012 Volkswagen sedan.

Mr. Chamale was arrested, charged with two counts of DWI, and received two additional violations, one for driving without a license, police reports said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

• Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred between Sunday evening and Monday morning in Riverhead, police reports said.

A complainant told police that sometime between Sunday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 a.m., an unknown person broke the locks to a shipping container and two tool boxes located on a white truck on Fresh Pond Avenue and removed roughly $3,775 worth of tree equipment.

The individual stole three chainsaws, a Red Max-brand hedge trimmer, and roughly 200 feet of rope, reports said. Damages to the truck total $225.

Reports said video surveillance of the property was captured, but is not yet available. The investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.