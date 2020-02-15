Riverhead Blotter: Driver parked in fire zone arrested for driving without license

Marcus Belcher, 28 of Riverhead was arrested in Riverhead last Wednesday evening for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police reports said.

While on patrol, police observed a gray Nissan sedan stopped at the south entrance of the Fairfield Apartment complex on Roanoke Avenue. The vehicle was obstructing the flow of traffic, forcing other vehicles to drive around it, and was positioned in a fire zone with posted “no parking” and “no stopping” signs, reports said.

As police approached the vehicle, reports said, the smell of marijuana was emanating from it. Mr. Belcher was seen handling a clear plastic bag with green plant-like material, which police later confirmed was marijuana. When he was asked to step out of the vehicle, he was “visibly agitated,” reports said.

Mr. Belcher was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and violations for driving without a license and possession of marijuana. He was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters for processing and was released. He is due back in court at a later date.

• Ever E. Martinez-Duenas, 22, of Riverhead was arrested on Doctor’s Path in Riverhead last Thursday evening for driving while intoxicated.

Mr. Martinez-Duenas, driving a 2006 Toyota sedan, was stopped around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation, reports said.

He was charged with two counts of DWI and violations for driving without a license and failure to use a turn signal. Additional information was not available through police reports.

• Police investigated a reported marijuana odor in the Holiday Inn Express in Riverhead Friday evening, reports said.

Around 9 p.m., a caller at the hotel reported the smell of marijuana on the third floor. When police arrived, the complainant stated that hotel management had not done anything to investigate the smell.

Police then spoke with a hotel employee, who stated she had not been notified of any customer complaints. Police checked the third floor and smelled a faint odor of marijuana, reports said, but were unable to locate its source. No further police action was taken.

• A Middle Island man was arrested in Riverhead early Saturday morning for criminal contempt, police reports said.

Stanley Battle, 35, was arrested at approximately 1:54 a.m. following a domestic incident on West Main St. Details of the incident were not made available.

Mr. Battle was charged with criminal contempt, a felony, and a violation for harassment at the location, reports said. He was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment.

• Last Thursday, an asset protection employee at the Riverhead Lowe’s reported that on Feb. 4 an individual removed a Porter Cable tool kit, valued at $449.99, from the store without paying for it.

The employee described the suspect as a man wearing a black knit cap, jeans, a blue hoodie and brown work boots. He allegedly left the property in a red pickup truck.

A suspect has not been found, but would be charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny at the Riverhead Stop & Shop Sunday evening, report said.

Police arrived at the store on Old Country Road around 6 p.m. At that time, a loss prevention employee stated that three individuals stole $983.08 worth of merchandise around 5:45 p.m. He described the three individuals to police as two men and one woman, roughly 15-20 years of age, who fled toward Old Country Road in an unknown direction. Police pursued the suspects and were able to recover the merchandise without incident.

Surveillance video of the property was not available at the time of the report, police said. Police notified loss prevention employees at local grocery stores and asked them to notify Riverhead Police Department of any suspicious activity.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.