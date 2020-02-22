Riverhead Blotter: Reckless endangerment arrest; thefts reported at stores

Cesar Zavala-Vega, 21, was arrested on Doctors Path in Riverhead last Tuesday evening for criminal contempt and reckless endangerment, according to reports.

Around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a domestic incident on Doctors Path. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Mr. Zavala-Vega, removed her vehicle, a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse, from her driveway. When attempting to obtain the car from him hours later, Mr. Zavala-Vega tried to run over her.

Further police investigation revealed the woman has an active order of protection against Mr. Zavala-Vega. He was later arrested and charged with two counts of criminal contempt, felonies, and reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

• A Peconic Bay Medical Center employee was punched in the face while she was treating a patient at the hospital on Roanoke Avenue early last Tuesday morning, police reports said.

Around 1:12 a.m., a female employee administered intravenous treatment into the arm of a female patient. The patient told police later that the IV caused her pain and “out of reflex” she punched the employee in the face.

The employee was medically cleared by PBMC staff. No additional action was taken by police, reports said.

• Police are searching for an individual who allegedly used three counterfeit bills to purchase clothing from Polo Ralph Lauren at Riverhead Tanger Outlets last Tuesday afternoon, reports said.

Last Wednesday, police interviewed an employee who reported that around 12:09 p.m. the day before, an unknown individual used three counterfeit $100 bills to purchase $240.03 worth of assorted men’s clothing. The subject then fled in an unknown direction.

The incident was captured on video surveillance footage, reports said. The subject was described as a heavyset black female wearing a black Polo parka with fur around the hood, black spandex pants and knee-high boots.

A suspect has not been found, but would be charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Police recovered marijuana-infused chocolate Friday morning after it was recovered by a security guard at Riverhead Middle School, reports said.

School resource officer Byron Perez obtained the chocolate PUNCHbar around 11:43 a.m. It was then taken and placed into the property section to be destroyed, reports said.

• Police investigated a report of petit larceny that occurred at the Riverhead Target last Thursday evening.

A loss prevention employee reported that at 2:09 p.m., an unknown male removed two prepaid Consumer Cellular Samsung cellphones, valued at $139.96, without paying for them.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s with a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie and blue jeans, reports said. A suspect has not been found, but would be charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

The employee plans to prepare video surveillance footage of the larceny for police, reports said. The incident is considered closed at this time.

• Police responded to a report of criminal mischief at the Mobil gas station on East Main Street last Thursday afternoon, police reports said.

An employee at the gas station reported that around 12:30 p.m., a woman began to argue with him after he examined her money for validity. She became angry, he told police, and slammed a shelf to the ground, causing some merchandise to break. The woman then fled the scene in a white Toyota.

Police are expected to receive video surveillance of the incident in the near future, reports said. The investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.