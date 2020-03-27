Cops: Woman stole clothes from Tanger Outlet store; reward offered for information

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who stole items from a Tanger Outlet store in Riverhead in December.

A woman filled a shopping bag with clothes from Polo Ralph Lauren Children’s Factory Outlet on Dec. 29 at approximately 5:45 p.m., police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using a mobile app called P3 Tips or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, messages and emails will be kept confidential.