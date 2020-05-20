Plum Island marine survey released, police officer makes pair of saves
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 20.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Plum Island marine survey finds abundance of animal, plant life
One day, two rescues for veteran Riverhead police officer
Addiction treatment and research facility at EPCAL officially opens earlier than expected
Dellaquila Beauty Salon, despite warnings from police, continues to operate in Jamesport
Pilot program to launch allowing visitation to resume at select New York hospitals
The Reopen Podcast, Episode 1: A reimagining of the North Fork
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Table and Inn food truck returns this weekend
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.