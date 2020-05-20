Plum Island marine survey released, police officer makes pair of saves

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 20.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Plum Island marine survey finds abundance of animal, plant life

One day, two rescues for veteran Riverhead police officer

Addiction treatment and research facility at EPCAL officially opens earlier than expected

Dellaquila Beauty Salon, despite warnings from police, continues to operate in Jamesport

Pilot program to launch allowing visitation to resume at select New York hospitals

The Reopen Podcast, Episode 1: A reimagining of the North Fork

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Table and Inn food truck returns this weekend

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.