Police say 911 phone system down; public directed to call departments directly

The Riverhead and Southampton police departments are advising residents to a countywide problem with their phone systems that has caused their 911 and some direct department lines to go down.

To contact Riverhead police, call 631-727-4500, ext. 352 or ext. 602. Police said there may be a delay when calling the number, but to stay on the line to be connected to the police department.

Southampton police are asking the public to call 631-702-2273 or 631-702-2223 until the system is restored.