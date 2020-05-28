Riverhead will allow outdoor seating at restaurants, The Greenport Project pays tribute to workers

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 28.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Developing Story: Police investigation shuts down Manor Lane; neighbor heard multiple gunshots

Riverhead Town will allow outdoor dining for restaurants

‘The Greenport Project’ puts names, faces to businesses as economic recovery from pandemic begins

Scenes from Wednesday’s ‘Porter Pride’ parade in Greenport

NORTHFORKER

After months of anticipation, North Fork Roadhouse opens in Mattituck

Podcast: North Fork businesses are beginning to reopen

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.