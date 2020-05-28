Riverhead will allow outdoor seating at restaurants, The Greenport Project pays tribute to workers
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 28.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Developing Story: Police investigation shuts down Manor Lane; neighbor heard multiple gunshots
Riverhead Town will allow outdoor dining for restaurants
‘The Greenport Project’ puts names, faces to businesses as economic recovery from pandemic begins
Scenes from Wednesday’s ‘Porter Pride’ parade in Greenport
NORTHFORKER
After months of anticipation, North Fork Roadhouse opens in Mattituck
Podcast: North Fork businesses are beginning to reopen
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.