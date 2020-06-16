Size of gatherings can increase in Phase 3, Town Hall reopens
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 16.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The Reopen Podcast: Flight from New York City has fueled the local housing market; what will that mean as the North Fork reopens?
When Phase 3 of recovery begins, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed
Riverhead Town Hall reopens on a limited basis
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Oysterponds Historical Society moves to better understand slave history
NORTHFORKER
Winery Spotlight: Sannino Vineyard
North Fork Dream Home: Dock and dine in your own backyard
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.