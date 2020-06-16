Size of gatherings can increase in Phase 3, Town Hall reopens

Gov. Andrew Cuomo cautioned that other states are seeing increases in numbers during Monday’s media briefing. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 16.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

The Reopen Podcast: Flight from New York City has fueled the local housing market; what will that mean as the North Fork reopens?

When Phase 3 of recovery begins, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed

Riverhead Town Hall reopens on a limited basis

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Oysterponds Historical Society moves to better understand slave history

NORTHFORKER

Winery Spotlight: Sannino Vineyard

North Fork Dream Home: Dock and dine in your own backyard

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.